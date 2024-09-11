Skip to Content
Billionaire’s spacewalk with SpaceX delayed several hours hundreds of miles above Earth

Published 11:00 pm

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A billionaire will have to wait a little longer to perform the first private spacewalk. SpaceX delayed Thursday’s spacewalk by at least three hours. No explanation was immediately available. Tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and his crew began preparing for the endeavor soon after blasting into orbit on Tuesday. Isaacman and a SpaceX engineer will take turns emerging from their capsule hundreds of miles above Earth, sticking close to the hatch. Isaacman teamed up with SpaceX for the five-day flight to test out new spacesuits.

