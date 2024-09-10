Wisconsin Supreme Court weighs the use of mobile voting vans and who can bring election lawsuits
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court wrestled Tuesday with whether a Republican had standing to bring a lawsuit that challenges the use of a mobile voting van in 2022 and seeks to ban their use in any future election in the presidential battleground state. A mobile voting van was used once in Racine. It allowed voters to cast absentee ballots in the two weeks leading up to the election. Whatever the court decides will not affect the November election, as a ruling isn’t expected until later and no towns or cities asked to use alternative voting locations for this election before the deadline to do so passed.