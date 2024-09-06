Angel Reese scores 24, Sky ends 7-game skid with 92-78 victory over Sparks

CHICAGO (AP) — Angel Reese finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds for her rookie record 26th double-double of the season and the Chicago Sky snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 92-78 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night.

Reese made 9 of 15 shots with a 3-pointer and all five of her free throws as Chicago (12-22) remained tied with the Atlanta Dream for the final spot in the postseason with six games remaining.

Chennedy Carter finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in her return for the Sky. Carter had not played since Aug. 25 due to health and safety protocols. Kamilla Cardoso totaled 12 points and nine boards.

Dearica Hamby had 21 points, five assists and four steals to lead Los Angeles (7-27), which has lost three in a row and 10 of its last 11. Rookie Rickea Jackson added 17 points and six rebounds.

Jackson’s layup gave Los Angeles a 19-13 lead with 2:43 left in the first quarter. Diamond DeShields and Rachel Banham hit back-to-back 3-pointers to pull Chicago even. Hamby made 1 of 2 free throws with three seconds left to give the Sparks a 20-19 lead.

Banham had nine points by halftime on 3-for-3 shooting from beyond the arc and Carter also scored nine to help Chicago build a 48-42 lead.

Reese took over in the third quarter, scoring 11 points to push Chicago’s lead to 75-61.

The Sparks fell to 2-16 on the road this season. Chicago won for just the fifth time in 17 home games. The Sky won all three matchups with the Sparks this season.

