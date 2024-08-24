Bauers homers and scores 3 times to pace Brewers past Athletics 9-5

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jake Bauers hit a home run and scored three times and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Oakland Athletics 9-5 on Saturday.

Willy Adames, Rhys Hoskins and Garrett Mitchell had two hits apiece as the Brewers won their second straight in their final trip to the Coliseum. The A’s have announced intentions to play the next three seasons in Sacramento before a planned move to Las Vegas for the 2028 season.

Colin Rea (12-4) won his team-leading 12th game despite an uneven afternoon. Facing the A’s for the first time in his career, the right-hander retired 12 of the first 14 hitters he faced and had five strikeouts but was tagged for a pair of home runs while giving up four runs in 6 2/3 innings.

Rea’s 12 wins are double his total of last season. The 34-year-old, who had Tommy John surgery in 2016, had only 14 career wins in his first five seasons in the majors.

Brent Rooker hit his 30th home run and had three RBIs for the A’s. JJ Bleday also went deep for Oakland.

Bauers walked and scored on Blake Perkins’ infield single in the second inning, homered off A’s starter Joe Boyle (3-6) in the fifth then walked and scored when Mitchell’s popup to short left fell in for a double in the eighth.

The Brewers did most of their damage in the second after Boyle was hit near his hip by a 95 mph line drive from Hoskins. Boyle stayed in the game after being checked on by a trainer and had a career-high eight strikeouts in five innings. He walked four and allowed five hits and five runs. Boyle was on the injured list earlier this season due to a lower back strain.

Bleday hit his 18th home run of the season on an 0-2 pitch from Rea in the first inning.

After Rooker cut Milwaukee’s four-run lead in half with a two-run home run in the sixth, the Brewers pulled away with one run in the eighth and three in the ninth.

ROSTER MOVE

Athletics: LHP Hogan Harris was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. RHP Dany Jiménez was optioned to Las Vegas.

UP NEXT

Brewers RHP Frankie Montas (6-8, 4.57 ERA), who pitched for Oakland from 2017-22, faces his former team in the series finale on Sunday. The A’s counter with RHP Joey Estes (5-6, 4.44).

