Some Florida counties had difficulty reporting primary election results to the public, officials say
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida state officials say some counties had difficulty reporting primary election results to the public because of an unspecified glitch involving a vendor. Secretary of State Cord Byrd said at a news conference Tuesday that counties using the vendor VR Systems reported the issue, which included websites timing out. Byrd said there was no interference with tabulation of votes or reporting them to the state. A person who answered the phone at VR Systems forwarded The Associated Press to COO Ben Martin, who did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment.