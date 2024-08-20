Shiloh Jolie, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, officially drops Pitt surname

Associated Press

One of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s six children has officially dropped “Pitt” from her name.

A Los Angeles court granted a petition from the third-eldest child of the former couple to legally change her name from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie on Monday.

She initially filed the petition to make the name change official on May 27, the day she turned 18.

Several outlets have reported that other Jolie-Pitt children have informally excluded Pitt from their names but Shiloh is the first to take legal steps to formalize the name change. Notably, their daughter Vivienne, was listed in a program for “The Outsiders” on Broadway as “Vivienne Jolie.”

Along with Shiloh and Vivienne, the former couple also share four other children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara and Knox.

The “Maleficent” actor, who rose to fame in the ‘90s, filed for a name change herself in 2002 to legally drop her father Jon Voight’s surname after their relationship had reportedly deteriorated.

Pitt and Jolie had been romantic partners for a decade when they married in 2014. Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, and a judge declared them single in 2019, but the divorce case has not been finalized with custody and financial issues still in dispute.

The actors have also filed lawsuits against each other in recent years stemming from disagreements over their shared business ventures and property including a winery in France.

In a 2022 court filing, Jolie alleged that on a 2016 flight, Pitt grabbed her by the head and shook her, then choked one of their children and struck another when they tried to defend her.

Representatives for Shiloh did not return requests for comment.

The news of the petition being granted was first reported by celebrity website TMZ.