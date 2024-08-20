Matt Gaetz and Rick Scott face challengers in Florida primaries
Associated Press
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida U.S. Sen. Rick Scott has his sights on a GOP leadership role, but first he has to get past two candidates in the state’s Republican primary and a Democratic opponent in November. Scott is seeking to run for Senate Republican leader to replace retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. First he faces two contestants on Tuesday. If he wins the primary, he would face a Democratic opponent in November. On the Democratic side, former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is the frontrunner. She got President Joe Biden’s endorsement in April. The Senate seat isn’t the only one for Floridians to watch, since some of the state’s congressional races include the most well-known far-right conservative members of Congress.