Skip to Content
News

2 fighter jets crash in northeastern France, search underway for two onboard

By
New
Published 10:57 am

PARIS (AP) — Two French fighter jets have collided and crashed in northeastern France, French military authorities said. One pilot was found unharmed and a search is ongoing for two other people, French authorities said Wednesday. According to the French air force, two Rafale fighter aircraft collided while returning from a refueling mission in Germany and crashed near Colombey-les-Belles, a town in northeastern France. The pilot of one plane was found unharmed, officials said. A search is underway for the two people onboard the second plane, reported by French broadcaster BFM to be an instructor and a trainee.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content