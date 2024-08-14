2 fighter jets crash in northeastern France, search underway for two onboard
PARIS (AP) — Two French fighter jets have collided and crashed in northeastern France, French military authorities said. One pilot was found unharmed and a search is ongoing for two other people, French authorities said Wednesday. According to the French air force, two Rafale fighter aircraft collided while returning from a refueling mission in Germany and crashed near Colombey-les-Belles, a town in northeastern France. The pilot of one plane was found unharmed, officials said. A search is underway for the two people onboard the second plane, reported by French broadcaster BFM to be an instructor and a trainee.