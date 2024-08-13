Fraud trial of George Santos to begin next month with an anonymous jury
Associated Press
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge has decided that former U.S. Rep. George Santos’ fraud trial in September will have an anonymous jury, but prospective jurors won’t have to fill out a written questionnaire gauging their opinions of him. Judge Joanna Seybert on Tuesday confirmed the trial will begin Sept. 9 with jury selection. Santos was dressed in a blue suit and declined to speak with reporters outside the courthouse after the hearing. It’s the last expected before the trial. Defense lawyer Robert Fantone said “I think we’re going to be all right” when asked whether his client could get a fair trial.