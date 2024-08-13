Federal board urges stricter safety rules for loading and dispatching charter flights like air tours
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal agency says it has recommendations for improving the safety of commercial aviation including air tours and air ambulances. The National Transportation Safety Board issued a report with its recommendations on Tuesday. The safety board wants commercial aircraft operators to use certificated dispatchers to help pilots plan their flights. And it wants to expand a rule on documenting aircraft loads to smaller planes. The recommendations don’t cover major airlines, which already operate under stricter safety regulations.