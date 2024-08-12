New metal detectors delay students’ first day of school in one South Florida district
Associated Press/Report for America
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The rollout of new metal detectors made for a chaotic first day of school in Broward County. Scores of students on Monday were kept waiting in lines outside long after the first bell rang. Adding the security checkpoints to all the high schools in the district was meant to help improve school security. The botched rollout has further frustrated students and parents in the country’s sixth-largest school district. The district has long faced criticism for rushing new policy changes.