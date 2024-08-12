MTV Video Music Awards move to new date because of US presidential debate. VMAs will be on Sept. 11
AP Music Writer
The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards have moved to a new date because of the forthcoming U.S. presidential debate. The VMAs will now air live on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern from the UBS Arena on New York’s Long Island, a day later than previously announced. Last week, ABC News confirmed that the campaigns of both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump had agreed to participate in a debate on Sept. 10, the previous date of the 2024 VMAs. Fan voting for 15 gender-neutral VMA categories is now open and runs through Aug. 30. Performers at the 2024 VMAs include Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro and Camila Cabello.