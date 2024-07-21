Democrats begin to rally around Harris after Biden exits 2024 campaign, though the dynamics remain in flux
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats begin to rally around Harris after Biden exits 2024 campaign, though the dynamics remain in flux.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats begin to rally around Harris after Biden exits 2024 campaign, though the dynamics remain in flux.
News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.