Schuemann homers, drives in 4 and Athletics beat Angels 13-3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Max Schuemann hit a three-run homer, JJ Bleday and Shea Langeliers both added two-run shots, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 13-3 on Friday night but lost top prospect Jacob Wilson to a left hamstring strain in his major league debut.

Schuemann, who went 3 for 4 and entered the game batting .351 in July, gave the A’s a 6-2 lead in the fourth with his homer. He added an RBI double in the sixth, moving from third to shortstop after Wilson’s injury. Oakland scored seven times in the sixth, with Bleday and Langeliers both hitting homers.

The A’s, who scored 18 runs the game before the All-Star break, have recorded double-digit runs in their last two games.

A’s starter JP Sears (7-7) pitched into the sixth and allowed two earned runs on solo homers by Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel.

Wilson, the A’s first-round pick in 2023 and top prospect according to MLB.com, left the game after straining his hamstring while scoring on Lawrence Butler’s two-run triple in the third. Wilson, who had just singled in his first career at-bat, was visibly frustrated in the dugout in between innings, stretching out his hamstring before leaving the game with a trainer.

Wilson, 22, also missed more than a month with a knee injury at Triple-A Las Vegas earlier this season. He was hitting over .400 in the minors.

The A’s, who took two of three from the major league-best Phillies on the road prior to the All-Star break, also won their fourth straight game over the Angels in front of an announced crowd of 11,596 at the Coliseum.

Angels starter Griffin Canning (3-10) allowed six runs in 3 1/3 innings before leaving the game with a trainer.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: OF Mike Trout (knee) will face live hitters in Arizona before starting a rehab assignment at Triple-A Salt Lake City. … 3B Luis Rengifo (wrist) took ground balls and hit off a tee on Friday.

Athletics: 3B Abraham Toro (hamstring) will play at least two more rehab games at Triple-A Las Vegas this weekend, but is progressing well, according to manager Mark Kotsay. … RHP Ross Stripling (elbow) was scheduled to throw 75 pitches for Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday. … RHP Paul Blackburn (foot) is scheduled to throw between 60 to 70 pitches on Saturday for Triple-A Las Vegas.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Mitch Spence (5-6, 4.75 ERA) is scheduled to pitch for the A’s against RHP Jack Kochanowicz (0-1, 12.00 ERA) for the Angels.

