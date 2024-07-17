New York City Council member arrested, accused of biting police officer
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City Council member is accused of biting a police officer. Police said Brooklyn Democrat Susan Zhuang was arrested Wednesday during a chaotic protest over the construction of a new homeless shelter in her district. Images and video posted to social media showed police clashing with protesters at the planned site for the homeless shelter. Police said Zhuang pushed officers and eventually bit an officer as the officer tried to grab her. Zhuang’s office declined to comment.