Support for legal abortion has risen since Supreme Court eliminated protections, AP-NORC poll finds
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds that a solid majority of Americans oppose a federal abortion ban and that a rising number appear to support access to abortions for any reason. The findings from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey highlight a politically perilous situation for candidates who oppose abortion rights as the November election draws closer. Around six in ten Americans think a person should be able to obtain a legal abortion in their state for any reason, underscoring that views toward abortion may be getting more permissive in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade two years ago.