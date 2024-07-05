Shootings on July Fourth leave 14 injured in Chicago, 1 dead in Philadelphia
A drive-by shooting in a Philadelphia neighborhood on the Fourth of July has left one person dead and injured seven others, while police in Chicago are investigating two mass shootings that wounded 14. Police say none of the injuries are considered life-threatening and no arrests have been made. In Philadelphia, officers saw someone lying on a street and realized they had been shot Thursday night. Additional officers soon arrived and found more victims. Chicago police say eight people were shot in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood early Friday during an exchange of gunfire. About 90 minutes later, a shooting in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood wounded six.