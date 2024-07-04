Tall Ships Races with 50 classic vessels seeks to draw attention to Baltic Sea’s alarming status

HELSINKI (AP) — Dozens of classic sailing vessels from 13 countries that are plying the Baltic Sea have arrived at the Finnish capital at the end of the first leg of the Tall Ships Races that began in the Lithuanian port city of Klaipeda in late June. This year’s competition, with a total of 50 ships of different shapes and sizes, is themed around the alarming environmental status of the Baltic Sea, which is suffering from eutrophication — an excessive accumulation of nutrients that has led to the growth of harmful blue-green algae. The international charity sailing race is normally held every four years but returns after a seven-year hiatus because the planned 2021 competition was canceled due to COVID-19.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.