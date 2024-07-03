Skip to Content
News

Tunisia sets elections for October. The increasingly authoritarian president hasn’t said he’ll run

By
Published 6:02 am

Associated Press

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s increasingly authoritarian leader has scheduled the next presidential election for October without saying whether he will seek a second term. President Kais Saied has had five tumultuous years at the head of the North African nation once seen as a model of democracy for the Arab world. Saied set Oct. 6 for the election in a decree issued late Tuesday. His first term ends on Oct. 23. The election will be voters’ first chance to evaluate Saied’s tenure amid an economic crisis and the drift into authoritarianism.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content