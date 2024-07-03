Polish man charged in Denmark over assault on prime minister Frederiksen
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Polish man has been charged with assaulting Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen last month, his lawyer said. A 39-year-old man walked up to Frederiksen in a downtown Copenhagen square on June 7 and punched her on her right upper arm. The prime minister suffered minor whiplash but was otherwise unharmed. The suspect has not been named. Henrik Karl Nielsen, a lawyer for the suspect, told The Associated Press in an email that he will not plead guilty to assaulting a civil servant. If found guilty, the man faces fines or up to eight years in jail. A trial has been set for Aug. 6 and 7 in Copenhagen.