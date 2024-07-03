2 injured, 1 missing after explosion at Arkansas defense weapons plant
CAMDEN, Ark. (AP) — At least two people are injured and another is missing after an explosion at a defense weapons plant in Arkansas. A spokesperson for General Dynamics says it happened Wednesday morning at its Ordnance and Tactical Systems facility in Camden, south of Little Rock. The company initially called it an “incident involving pyrotechnics” but later confirmed it was an explosion. One patient is stable after being treated at an emergency room. Another patient was flown to an out-of-state facility. The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management says it is monitoring and stands ready to assist.