Hurricane season 2024 is here. Here’s how to stay prepared
Associated Press
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla, (AP) — Hurricane season is upon us, and emergency management officials are urging residents to stay prepared. Unlike previous hurricane seasons, this summer brings record hot temperatures nationwide and an early onset of storms. Hurricane Beryl broke records as the first Category 4 storm to form in the Atlantic Ocean in June. Officials encourage residents to make a plan, have an emergency kit and to stay informed throughout hurricane season. The emergency management director for Hollywood, on Florida’s Atlantic Coast, also recommends filling up your car in case evacuation orders are issued and looking at checklists provided by local emergency management officials to ensure you are ready.