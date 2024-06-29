11 people injured when escalator malfunctions in Milwaukee ballpark after Brewers lose to Cubs
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eleven people were injured when an escalator malfunctioned at American Family Field in Milwaukee following the Brewers’ loss to the Chicago Cubs. The issue occurred Saturday. Brewers’ spokesperson Tyler Barnes says six people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and five others were treated at the ballpark. The escalator’s malfunction resulted “in an increased downward speed.” Other details were not immediately available. Saturday’s 5-3 loss ended the Brewers’ winning streak at five games.