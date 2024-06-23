SB ACT getting ready to open a new downtown navigation center for the homeless in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - SB ACT is getting ready to open a new facility for the homeless.

SB ACT is a community organization dedicated to supporting and engaging with individuals experiencing homelessness in Santa Barbara.

The Women's Fund of Santa Barbara has awarded SB ACT a $200,000 grant to help establish a new downtown navigation center for the homeless.

This Daytime Navigation Center will offer services such as behavioral healthcare, medical care, workforce development, and housing navigation.

Organizers of the center announced that there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the center on Monday, June 24 at 4 pm at 621 Chapala Street in Downtown Santa Barbara.

The center will be staffed by formerly homeless individuals who have undergone training to serve as peer counselors, providing vital support to those in need.

Operating five days a week for four to six hours each day, the center will be managed by two dedicated full-time staff members.