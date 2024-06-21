Likely Yemen Houthi rebel attack targets ship in Gulf of Aden as Eisenhower reportedly heads home

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A commercial ship traveling through the Gulf of Aden has seen explosions near the vessel, likely the latest attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels attempting to target the shipping lane. Meanwhile, U.S. officials have reportedly ordered the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, the aircraft carrier leading America’s response to the Houthi attacks, to return home. The apparent fire late Friday by the Houthis comes after the sinking this week of the ship Tutor, which marked what appears to be a new escalation by the Iranian-backed Houthis in their campaign of attacks on ships in the vital maritime corridor over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. The British military says the ship attack Friday saw no mariners wounded. The Houthis did not immediately claim the assault.

