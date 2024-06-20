An agricultural fire spreads through settlements in southeast Turkey leaving at least 5 dead

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — At least five people have been killed while more than 40 were affected by flames and smoke overnight after a fire that started with the burning of crop stubble spread through settlements in southeast Turkey. Officials said Friday the blaze erupted in an area between the neighboring the provinces of Diyarbakir and Mardin. Pushed by winds, it moved quickly through the villages of Koksalan, Yazcicegi and Bagacik. The fire was brought under control early on Friday. Turkey’s health minister said 44 people who were affected by the blaze and smoke, were treated in hospitals. Ten of them were in serious condition.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.