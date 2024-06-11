Off-duty guard charged with killing Seattle-area teen after mistaking toy for gun, authorities say
By MARTHA BELLISLE
Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) — An off-duty security guard has been charged with second-degree murder by prosecutors who say that he fatally shot a 17-year-old six times in the back as the teen tried to return what the guard believed to be a firearm, but was actually a toy gun, to a sporting goods store near Seattle. Prosecutors charged 51-year-old Aaron Brown Myers on Monday in connection with the death of Hazrat Ali Rohani. Myers was also charged with assault after authorities say he held another teen at gunpoint. His attorney says Myers sincerely believed he was stopping a violent crime. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 24.