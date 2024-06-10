10 members of NC State’s 1983 national champions sue NCAA over name, image and likeness compensation

Ten players from North Carolina State’s 1983 national champion basketball team have sued the NCAA and the Collegiate Licensing Company seeking compensation for unauthorized use of their name, image and likeness. The players filed suit in Wake County Superior Court, requesting a jury trial and “reasonable compensation.” The late Jim Valvano’s 1983 team became known as the “Cardiac Pack” for a series of close victories culminating in a 54-52 win over Houston on Lorenzo Charles’ dunk in the final seconds. Valvano’s race around the court became an iconic moment frequently replayed as part of the NCAA Tournament promotions.

By The Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.