Earthquakes shake Japanese region, collapse 2 homes that were damaged in deadly January quake

TOKYO (AP) — Earthquakes have again struck Japan’s north-central region of Ishikawa that is still recovering from the destruction left by a powerful quake on Jan. 1. The shaking Monday that started with a 5.9 magnitude quake left only minor damage. There was no danger of a tsunami. Two houses damaged in the Jan. 1 quake collapsed in Wajiima city, but no injuries or other damage was reported so far. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the latest quakes were believed to be aftershocks of the one in January. Seismic activity has since slightly subsided, but officials urged people to be cautious, especially near buildings that were damaged earlier. The January quake killed 260 people, and more than 3,300 residents remain evacuated.

