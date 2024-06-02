Israel seeks a ‘governing alternative’ to Hamas in Gaza. It’s been tried and failed before

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s defense minister says Israel is looking into an alternative local governing body for Gaza, proposing a future beyond Hamas but giving no idea who those challengers might be. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s comments come at a time of new uncertainty in the eight-month war. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under growing pressure from many Israelis to accept a new cease-fire deal proposed by U.S. President Joe Biden, while far-right allies threaten to collapse his government if he does. One expert says Israel’s idea of building up a local alternative to Hamas in Gaza has been tried before and failed.

