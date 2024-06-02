German police officer dies of wounds suffered in knife attack

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A 29-year-old German police officer has died of injuries suffered during a knife attack that left five other people injured on the central square of Mannheim. The officer was stabbed several times in the head and neck by a 25-year-old immigrant from Afghanistan and underwent emergency surgery after the attack Friday, officials said. The officer was placed in an artificial coma but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. Chancellor Olaf Scholz posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he was “deeply grieved”

