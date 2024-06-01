WHO member countries approve steps to bolster health regulations to better brace for pandemics

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says member countries approved new steps to boost global preparedness for pandemics like COVID-19 and mpox and better respond to dangerous outbreaks. WHO said Saturday that countries agreed to amend the International Health Regulations such as by defining a “pandemic emergency” and helping developing countries better access financing and medical products. The IHR was adopted in 2005. The new agreement came as the U.N. agency wrapped up its six-day World Health Assembly this year. Plans to adopt a more sweeping pandemic “treaty” at the meeting have been shelved. They were abandoned largely over disagreements between developing countries and richer ones about better sharing of technology and the pathogens that trigger outbreaks.

