UN development specialist Garry Conille arrives to Haiti to take up the post of prime minister

MIAMI (AP) — A U.N. development specialist tasked with restoring order to Haiti has arrived to the Caribbean nation to take up his new post as prime minister. A transitional council seeking to pave the way for an election in Haiti named Garry Conille this week. He replaces interim prime minister Michel Patrick Boisvert. A government statement said that Conille met with Boisvert upon arrival Saturday to the capital Port-au-Prince.. Conille has been UNICEF’s regional director for Latin America and previously served as Haiti’s prime minister a decade ago. Gang violence is still surging in parts of Haiti’s capital and beyond as Conille takes over the helm of the troubled country. Haiti is awaiting the U.N.-backed deployment of a police force from Kenya and other countries.

