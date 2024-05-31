UVA to pay $9 million related to shooting that killed 3 football players, wounded 2 students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia will pay $9 million in a settlement related to a 2022 campus shooting that killed three football players and wounded two students. Attorney Kimberly Wald represents the family of D’Sean Perry who was killed. She said Friday that UVA will pay $2 million each to the families of the three students who died. The school will pay a total of $3 million to the two students who were wounded. Police said the shooter was UVA student and former football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. His trial is set for January.

