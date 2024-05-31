Turkish drone strikes in Syria kill 4 U.S.-backed fighters, wound 11 civilians, Kurdish group says
BY HOGIR AL ABDO
Associated Press
QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) — A U.S.-backed force in Syria says Turkish drone strikes in northeastern Syria have killed four Kurdish fighters and wounded 11 civilians. The Friday evening strikes on areas held by the U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces came a day after Turkey’s president said his government won’t hesitate to act against Kurdish-led groups in northern Syria if they proceed with plans to hold elections in the region. Turkey accuses the Kurdish fighters in Syria of links to outlawed Kurdish militants in Turkey. The Kurdish-led autonomous administration that controls northern and eastern parts of Syria has announced plans to hold municipal elections June 11.