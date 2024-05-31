South Carolina man pleads guilty to first-degree murder in Virginia police officer’s shooting death

WISE, Va. (AP) — A South Carolina man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting death of a police officer in western Virginia in 2021. The Kingsport Times-News reports that Michael White entered the plea Thursday on the amended charge related to Big Stone Gap Officer Michael Chandler’s death. Chandler was shot while responding to a call and later died. White originally faced 13 charges, including aggravated murder of a police officer. But Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brett Hall says White agreed to the plea deal if prosecutors agreed to ask for 40 to 100 years instead of a life term. Hall says a similar agreement is being coordinated for federal charges White faces. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 21.

