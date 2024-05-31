Severe weather continues in Texas with 243,000-plus still without power after recent storms

While more than 243,000 people in Texas remain without power following severe storms this week, another round of severe weather is forecast. National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Weiss said Friday that strong thunderstorms with hail and high winds are expected in areas already hard hit by Tuesday’s storms and that heavy rain is also possible in southern Arkansas, northern Louisiana and Mississippi. In south Texas, high temperatures continue to pose a threat and the weather service has issued heat advisory for several areas, including Corpus Christi and Laredo.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.