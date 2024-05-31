Rain, rain, go away: French Open players deal with the stress of schedule-changing showers

PARIS (AP) — The rain just keeps coming at the French Open. It has been delaying and postponing matches, jumbling the schedule and creating stress and uncertainty for the world’s best tennis players. More wet weather arrived Friday afternoon, suspending matches in progress on most courts, because only the two largest stadiums have retractable roofs. There also were showers Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. That meant the last second-round match did not get finished until nearly 1 a.m. on Friday.

