Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour: ‘I am completely heartsick and devastated’

NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Lopez has canceled her 2024 North American tour. Representatives for Live Nation confirmed the cancellation to The Associated Press. “Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” they say in a statement. The tour was scheduled to be her first in five years, in support of her first solo album in a decade, “This Is Me… Now” and its companion film. It was scheduled to start June 26 in Orlando, Florida, and conclude in Houston, Texas, on Aug. 31. Live Nation says that attendees who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded. Lopez offered her own statement, writing, “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down.”

