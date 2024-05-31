Iowa attorney general will resume emergency contraception funding for rape victims

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa attorney general’s office will resume emergency contraception funding for victims of sexual assault but end the rare practice of reimbursing victims for abortions. More than 350 claims for emergency contraception that were pending while Attorney General Brenna Bird’s office conducted a comprehensive review of victim services will be paid. One claim for abortion expenses will not be reimbursed. Bird says an overhaul to the victim assistance division will correct issues of noncompliance with Iowa code they had discovered and will improve services.

