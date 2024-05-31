French security authorities foil a plan to attack soccer events during the Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — The French interior minister says security authorities have foiled a plan to attack soccer events during the Paris Olympics. Gerald Darmanin said in a statement on Friday that an 18-year-old man from Chechnya was arrested on May 22 on suspicion of being behind a plan to attack soccer events that will be held in the southern city of Saint-Etienne. The Paris Olympics will run from July 26-Aug. 11. Soccer matches will take place in cities across France before the final match is played at Paris’ Stade de France stadium. France has been on high security alert ahead of the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, which are expected to draw millions of visitors to the country.

