Vermont police conclude case of dead baby more than 40 years later and say no charges will be filed

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (AP) — More than 40 years after some Vermont children waiting for a school bus discovered a dead baby off the side of the road, state police have announced that they found the infant’s parents and no charges will be filed. Police say the dead infant was found in Northfield on April 1, 1982. In recent years DNA testing helped find the parents. The father told police he left Vermont for an extended period in 1982 and did not know about the pregnancy or disposal of the deceased baby. The mother admitted she unlawfully disposed of the deceased infant after she didn’t know she was pregnant, gave birth and the baby did not survive.

