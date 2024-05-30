Spain’s Parliament gives final approval to amnesty law for Catalonia’s separatists

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Parliament has given final approval to a controversial amnesty law for hundreds of Catalan separatists involved in the illegal and unsuccessful 2017 secession bid. The legislation was backed in the lower house by Spain’s left-wing coalition government, two Catalan separatist parties, and other smaller parties. It passed despite the conservative Popular Party and far-right Vox voting against it. The amnesty should benefit former Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont and hundreds others. Puigdemont is a fugitive from Spanish law in Belgium after fleeing his country following the failed breakaway bid that he led.

By JOSEPH WILSON and TERESA MEDRANO Associated Press

