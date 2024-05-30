Ship attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels was full of grain bound for Iran, the group’s main benefactor

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Greek-owned and Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier that came under attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels earlier this week had a cargo of grain bound for Iran. Tehran is the group’s main benefactor. That’s according to comments from authorities on Thursday. The attack Tuesday on the Laax comes as the Houthis continue their attacks on shipping throughout the Red Sea corridor. It’s part of a campaign they say aims at pressuring Israel over its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the West. Shipping through that artery has dropped during the months of attacks. But the rebels have struck vessels associated with Iran as well as Tehran’s economic lifelines of China and Russia.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.