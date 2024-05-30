Sheriff denies that officers responding to Maine mass shooting had been drinking

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine sheriff is rejecting an allegation that some of his officers arrived at a mass shooting scene reeking of alcohol. Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said in a statement Wednesday that all of those officers were on duty or had just attended training before Lewiston police requested their assistance. Joyce says he denies all allegations in a Portland police report that suggested his officers had been drinking, had come from a funeral and dispatched themselves without orders. Joyce says that his officers responded in a sober and professional manner and that he is proud of them.

