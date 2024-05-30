IRS makes free tax return program permanent and is asking all states to join in 2025

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS will make permanent the free electronic tax return filing system that it experimented with this year. The agency is asking all 50 states and the District of Columbia to help taxpayers file their returns through the program in 2025. The IRS tried the Direct File project for the 2024 tax season on a limited basis in 12 states for people with very simple W-2s. That’s the employee’s wage and tax statement. The IRS is inviting all states with a state income tax to sign up and help people file their state returns for free.

