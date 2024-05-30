Hungarian politicians appeal to voters in first public TV debate in nearly 20 years
By JUSTIN SPIKE
Associated Press
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Nearly a dozen politicians have taken to the debate stage in Hungary’s capital to make their pitch to Hungarian voters ahead of European Parliament elections. Before the debate in Budapest on Thursday, protesters outside the venue demonstrated against the public broadcaster that is hosting the event, the first to be broadcast by Hungary’s public media since 2006. Demonstrators, as well as most of the debate participants, believe the broadcaster is subservient to the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.