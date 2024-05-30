Global aid group asks warring forces to respect its neutrality with 24 of its aid workers killed

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has asked state forces and combatants to respect its neutrality and work of delivering urgent humanitarian help to the most destitute in war zones, saying 24 of its aid workers have been killed this year mostly in the Gaza Strip. IFRC President Kate Forbes, who is visiting Manila, said in a statement posted Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that two more of her group’s aid workers were killed Wednesday when their ambulance was hit west of Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city. Palestinians reported heavy fighting in the border city Wednesday and Israel’s military said it seized control of the entire length of Gaza’s border with Egypt.

By JIM GOMEZ and JOEAL CALUPITAN Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.