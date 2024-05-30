Chicago woman gets 30 years for helping mother kill pregnant teen who had child cut from her womb

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman who pleaded guilty to helping her mother kill a pregnant teenager in 2019 before the baby was cut from her womb with a butcher knife has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Twenty-nine-year-old Desiree Figueroa was sentenced Thursday by a Cook County judge. She pleaded guilty to murder in January for helping her mother, Clarisa Figueroa, in the attack that killed 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez. Desiree Figueroa told police she had pried Ochoa-Lopez’s fingers off a cable as the teen struggled while Figueroa’s mother strangled Ochoa-Lopez. She told police she then brought her mother a knife to cut open Ochoa-Lopez’s abdomen and remove the baby.

