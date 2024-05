MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police say three people including the suspected gunman have died in a shooting at an apartment complex. Two officers were also injured in the Thursday shooting in the south Minneapolis neighborhood of Whittier. No other details were immediately released. Police planned a late evening news conference to address the shooting.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.